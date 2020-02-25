IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals to be televised live by FOX Sports Indiana

The IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals will be televised live on FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Indiana Plus on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Coverage from Bankers Life Fieldhouse starts at 10:30 a.m. ET/9:30 a.m. CT. The Class A and 2A finals will air live on FOX Sports Indiana. The 3A and 4A finals will air live on FOX Sports Indiana Plus, an alternate channel, due to overlap with the Pacers broadcast on FOX Sports Indiana. Click HERE to view FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Indiana Plus channel numbers.

Viewers within the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area can also stream the state finals live with the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com. Those outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area can stream the championship games at IHSAAtv.org. The games will also be available at IHSAAtv.org on a delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecasts.

Mark Jaynes will call play-by-play for the Class A and 2A games, with Jan Boser and Pete Smith serving as analysts and Chris May as sideline reporter. For Class 3A and 4A, Greg Rakestraw will handle play-by-play duties alongside Jane Schott as analyst and Allison Hayes on sidelines. The telecasts will be produced by the IHSAA.

The state tournament is presented by the Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers.

IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals TV Schedule (times Eastern)

LIVE Saturday, Feb. 29, from Bankers Life Fieldhouse

10:30 a.m. – Class A: Loogootee vs. Pioneer

Live on FOX Sports Indiana

Live on FOX College Sports Central

FOX Sports GO stream link: https://a.fsgo.com/953i8lkB63

12:45 p.m. – Class 2A: Linton-Stockton vs. Frankton

Live on FOX Sports Indiana

Live on FOX College Sports Central

FOX Sports GO stream link: https://a.fsgo.com/x7C3g6SJ63

6 p.m. – Class 3A: Salem vs. NorthWood

Live on FOX Sports Indiana Plus

FOX Sports GO stream link: https://a.fsgo.com/EXYruyw963

8:15 p.m. – Class 4A: Lawrence North vs. Northwestern

Live on FOX Sports Indiana Plus

FOX Sports GO stream link: https://a.fsgo.com/duSBxj6h73

Streaming

Viewers within the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area can also stream the championships live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com. Those outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area can stream the championships at IHSAAtv.org. The games will also be available at IHSAAtv.org on a delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecasts.