IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals to be televised live by FOX Sports Indiana

The IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals will be televised live on FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Indiana Plus on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Coverage from Bankers Life Fieldhouse starts at 10:30 a.m. ET/9:30 a.m. CT. The state tournament is presented by the Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers. FOX Sports Indiana’s broadcasts are sponsored by Indiana Members Credit Union.

Mark Jaynes will call play-by-play for the Class A and 2A games, with Bob Lovell as analyst and Katie Hargitt as sideline reporter. For Class 3A and 4A, Greg Rakestraw will handle play-by-play duties alongside Jane Schott as analyst and Chris May on sidelines. The telecasts will be produced by the IHSAA.

TV

The Class A and 2A finals will air live on FOX Sports Indiana. The 3A and 4A finals will air live on FOX Sports Indiana Plus, an alternate channel, due to overlap with the Pacers broadcast on FOX Sports Indiana. Channel numbers are listed below. The games will also be televised by WHME-TV in South Bend. And the 1A and 2A finals will air live nationally on FOX College Sports.

Streaming

Viewers within the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area can also stream the state finals live with the FOX Sports app, FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com. Those outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area can stream the championship games at IHSAAtv.org. The games will also be available at IHSAAtv.org on a delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecasts.

IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals TV Schedule (times Eastern)

LIVE Saturday, Feb. 23

Time Class Matchup Networks FOX Sports app stream link 10:30 a.m. A Marquette Catholic vs. Vincennes Rivet Live on FOX Sports Indiana Live on FOX College Sports Atlantic https://foxsports.onelink.me/SY6x/1b5994aa 12:45 p.m. 2A Oak Hill vs. Winchester Community Live on FOX Sports Indiana Live on FOX College Sports Atlantic https://foxsports.onelink.me/SY6x/3505429f 6 p.m. 3A Northwestern vs. Benton Central Live on FOX Sports Indiana Plus https://foxsports.onelink.me/SY6x/41dae7 8:15 p.m. 4A Hamilton Southeastern vs. Lawrence North Live on FOX Sports Indiana Plus https://foxsports.onelink.me/SY6x/661cc1ba

Streaming

REPLAYS

Sunday, Feb. 24

4 a.m. 3A Final – FOX College Sports Atlantic

6 a.m. 4A Final – FOX College Sports Atlantic

Monday, Feb. 25

10 a.m. A Final – FOX College Sports Central

12 pm. 2A Final – FOX College Sports Central

2 p.m. 3A Final – FOX College Sports Central

4 p.m. 4A Final – FOX College Sports Central

12 a.m. A Final – FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Indiana

2 a.m. 2A Final – FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Indiana

Tuesday, Feb. 26

12 p.m. 3A Final – FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Indiana

2 p.m. 4A Final – FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Indiana

Wednesday, Feb. 27

10 a.m. A Final – FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Indiana

12 p.m. 2A Final — FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Indiana

Thursday, Feb. 28

12 p.m. 3A Final — FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Indiana

2 p.m. 4A Final — FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Indiana

For FOX Sports Indiana channel numbers, click HERE.