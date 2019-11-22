IHSAA Football State Finals to be televised live by FOX Sports Indiana

The IHSAA Football State Finals will be televised live on FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Indiana Plus on Thanksgiving Friday and Saturday.

The Class A, 3A and 5A State Finals take place Friday, Nov. 29, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Class 2A, 4A and 6A games will be played Saturday, Nov. 30.  Coverage begins each day at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT.

The Class A, 2A and 3A games will air on FOX Sports Indiana. The 4A, 5A and 6A games will air on FOX Sports Indiana Plus, an alternate channel, due to overlap with Indiana Pacers telecasts on FOX Sports Indiana.

Viewers within the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area can also stream the championships live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com. Those outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area can stream the championships at IHSAAtv.org. The games will also be available at IHSAAtv.org on a delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecasts.

In addition, all six games will be televised nationally on FOX College Sports.

A full schedule is below. Click HERE for FOX Sports Indiana channel numbers. Fans with questions about the telecasts can email Midwest@foxsports.net or tweet @FSIndiana.

IHSAA Football State Finals Telecast Schedule (times Eastern)

LIVE, Friday, Nov. 29
Time Game TV FSGO streaming link Announcers
12 p.m. Class A

FOX Sports Indiana

FOX College Sports Pacific

 https://a.fsgo.com/IqZZkeW1D1 Jeremiah Johnson, Jan Boser, Ryan Myrehn
3:30 p.m. Class 3A

FOX Sports Indiana

FOX College Sports Pacific

 https://a.fsgo.com/zyVZ5SHiE1 Mark Jaynes, Lance Scheib, Mark Foerster
7 p.m. Class 5A

FOX Sports Indiana Plus

FOX College Sports Pacific

 https://a.fsgo.com/WEdyLVfxE1 Mark Jaynes, Lance Scheib, Mark Foerster
LIVE, Saturday, Nov. 30
12 p.m. Class 2A

FOX Sports Indiana

FOX College Sports Central

 https://a.fsgo.com/UpfdfnQIF1 Pat Boylan, Jan Boser, Ryan Myrehn
3:30 p.m. Class 4A

FOX Sports Indiana Plus

FOX College Sports Central

 https://a.fsgo.com/ILKTGOA7F1 Greg Rakestraw, Joe Reitz, John Herrick
7 p.m. Class 6A

FOX Sports Indiana Plus

FOX College Sports Central

 https://a.fsgo.com/EFI0EpbgG1 Greg Rakestraw, Lance Scheib, John Herrick

Replays (times Eastern)

Day, Date Time Game TV
Monday, Dec. 2 11 a.m. Class A FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest
Tuesday, Dec. 3

12 p.m.

2 p.m.

Class 2A

Class 3A

 FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest
Wednesday, Dec. 4

12 p.m.

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

Class 4A

Class 5A

Class 6A

 FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest
Thursday, Dec. 5

6 p.m.

8 p.m.

Class 5A

Class 6A

 FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest
Friday, Dec. 6

10 a.m.

12 p.m.

2 p.m.

Class A

Class 2A

Class 3A

 FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest

 

 

 

 

 