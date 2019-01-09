Hundreds attend funeral, celebrate life of Purdue superfan Tyler Trent

Hundreds of dignitaries, sports figures and other people have attended the funeral for Purdue University superfan and cancer activist Tyler Trent.

In a sanctuary of an Indianapolis church featuring many items of sports memorabilia collected by Trent, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb read a message Monday evening from Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen. Holcomb said the state and the nation were inspired by Trent’s courage and bravery fighting the bone cancer that took his life Jan. 1.

Many speakers cited Trent’s deep faith. Purdue quarterback David Blough said Trent would want the evening “to be all about Jesus.”

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm attended with many members of the Purdue football team wearing black jerseys.

The Boilermaker Special locomotive mascot was parked outside the church.