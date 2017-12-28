Here to stay: Pacers sign Alex Poythress to a contract

There will be no more bussing back and forth between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis for Pacers forward Alex Poythress in the near future. On Thursday, the Pacers announced the team signed Poythress to a contract.

Poythress has appeared in 11 games with the Pacers this season, averaging .9 points per game.

While with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the 6-9 forward from Kentucky averaged 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in six games.