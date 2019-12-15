Bitadze, Johnson return to Pacers after playing with Mad Ants Saturday

After they joined the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers‘ G League affiliate, for a Saturday night matchup against the Erie BayHawks, center Goga Bitadze and forward Alize Johnson rejoined the NBA club on Sunday in advance of an afternoon meeting with the Charlotte Hornets.

Bitadze, who saw the first G League action of his career on Saturday, starred over 35 minutes, collecting 26 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. Johnson, a second-year player who spent a large chunk of last season with the Mad Ants and had a one-game stint with Fort Wayne earlier this season, had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes in the Mad Ants’ 113-93 victory over the BayHawks.