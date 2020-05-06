FOX Sports Indiana’s Pacers coverage nominated for all-time best 11 Emmys

FOX Sports Indiana’s broadcast and production team for Indiana Pacers telecasts has received an all-time high 11 nominations for the Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards.

A complete list of 2020 Lower Great Lakes Emmy nominees can be found here. Winners are expected to be announced in June.

FOX Sports Indiana is in its 24th season as the television home of the Pacers.

2020 FOX Sports Indiana/Indiana Pacers Emmy nominations

Sports Event/Game – Live/Unedited

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics – Dec. 11, 2019 (Max Leinwand, Producer; Jamie Berns, Director; Larry Mago, Executive Producer; Bill Cochran, Coordinating Producer)

Sports Program – Live

Pacers Live Pregame – Game 3 vs. Boston (Ken Sothman, Producer; Jeremiah Johnson, Host; Eddie Gill, Analyst; Jamie Berns, Director; Larry Mago, Executive Producer; Bill Cochran, Coordinating Producer)

Sports – One-Time Special

Indiana Pacers 2019 Preview Show (Colleen Lotz, Producer; Chris Felt, Editor; Jeremiah Johnson, Host; Larry Mago, Executive Producer; Bill Cochran, Coordinating Producer)

Technical Achievement

Basketball Day Indiana 2019 (Larry Mago, Executive Producer; Bill Cochran, Coordinating Producer; Suzanne Michalski, Operations Manager)

Sports Analyst/Sports Play-by-Play

Chris Denari

Quinn Buckner

Talent – Performer/Host/Narrator

Jeremiah Johnson

Director – Live or Live to Tape

Jamie Berns

Director – Sports

Jamie Berns

Editor – News/Sports

Chris Felt

Live Sports Producer

Max Leinwand