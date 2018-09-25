FOX Sports Indiana will televise 125th Monon Bell Classic

The Nov. 10 matchup between DePauw University and Wabash College will mark the 125th game in the historic series known as the Monon Bell Classic, and for a second consecutive year one of America’s oldest and most storied college rivalries will be televised by FOX Sports Indiana and streamed nationally on the FOX Sports app.

Kickoff at the Wabash campus in Crawfordsville, Indiana, is slated for 1:07 p.m. (Eastern).

DePauw and Wabash first met on the gridiron in 1890. In 1832, a locomotive bell from the Chicago, Indianapolis and Louisville Railroad Company, also known as the Monon Line, was donated and became the winner’s trophy each year. Wabash holds a 61-54-9 lead in the all-time series.

Tickets for the game will be available in mid-October.

The game will be televised on FOX Sports Indiana and on FOX Sports Midwest or FOX Sports Midwest Plus. It will be streamed nationally to all users of the FOX Sports app, FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com. The game will also be carried nationally, either live or on tape delay, by FOX College Sports.

Click HERE for channel information.

Click HERE for additional TV and streaming information.