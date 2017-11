FOX Sports Indiana to televise IHSAA Volleyball Championships

The 2017 IHSAA Volleyball Championships will be televised live on FOX Sports Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 4. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT from Worthen Arena at Ball State University in Muncie.

For viewers outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area, a live stream will be available at IHSAAtv.org. For those within the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area, the stream will be available live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com. It will also be available at IHSAAtv.org on a delayed basis following the telecast.

The Championships will also be televised live nationally on FOX College Sports Pacific.

A schedule of live and tape-delayed airings follows. Fans with questions about the telecasts can email Midwest@foxsports.net or tweet @FSIndiana.

Click HERE for FOX Sports Indiana channel numbers.

Click HERE for FOX College Sports channel numbers.

2017 IHSAA Volleyball State Finals — LIVE

Saturday, Nov. 4 TV: FOX Sports Indiana, FOX College Sports Pacific Streaming: FOX Sports GO, IHSAAtv.org Time Class Teams 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT Class A Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Hauser 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT Class 2A Andrean vs. Christian Academy of Indiana 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT Class 3A New Castle vs. Brebeuf Jesuit 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT Class 4A Crown Point vs. Avon

REPLAYS

Sunday, Nov. 5 Time Class Networks 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT Class 3A FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT Class 4A FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest

Monday, Nov. 6 Time Class Networks 2 a.m. ET/1 a.m. CT Class A FOX College Sports Pacific 4 a.m. ET/3 a.m. CT Class 2A FOX College Sports Pacific 6 a.m. ET/5 a.m. CT Class 3A FOX College Sports Pacific 8 a.m. ET/7 a.m. CT Class 4A FOX College Sports Pacific 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT Class A FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest

Tuesday, Nov. 7 Time Class Networks 9 a.m. ET/8 a.m. CT Class A FOX College Sports Atlantic 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT Class 2A FOX College Sports Atlantic 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT Class 3A FOX College Sports Atlantic 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT Class 4A FOX College Sports Atlantic 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT Class A FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT Class 2A FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest

Wednesday, Nov. 8 Time Class Networks 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT Class 2A FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT Class 4A FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest