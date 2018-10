FOX Sports Indiana to televise IHSAA Volleyball Championships

The 2018 IHSAA Girls Volleyball State Finals will be televised live on FOX Sports Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 3. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT from Worthen Arena at Ball State University in Muncie. The Class A, 2A and 3A finals will air on FOX Sports Indiana, while the 4A final will air on FOX Sports Indiana Plus.

For viewers outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area, a live stream will be available at IHSAAtv.org. For those within the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area, the stream will be available live on the FOX Sports app and FOXSportsGO.com. It will also be available at IHSAAtv.org on a delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecast.

Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Phil Leswing (analyst) and John Herrick (reporter) call the Class A and 2A matchups. Will Hasket (play-by-play), Mike Lingenfelter (analyst) and Mark Foerster (reporter) call 3A and 4A.

A schedule of live and tape delayed airings follows. Fans with questions about the telecasts can email Midwest@foxsports.net or Tweet @FSIndiana.

Click HERE for a listing of FOX Sports Indiana channel numbers.

2018 IHSAA Volleyball State Finals – Live on Saturday, Nov. 3

TV: FOX Sports Indiana (Class A, 2A, 3A), FOX Sports Indiana Plus (4A)

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSportsGO.com and IHSAAtv.org

11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT Class A – Barr-Reeve vs. Pioneer

1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT Class 2A – Christian Academy of Indiana vs. North Judson-San Pierre

3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT Class 3A – Northview vs. New Castle

5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT Class 4A –Avon vs. Yorktown

Replays