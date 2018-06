FOX Sports Indiana to televise IHSAA Softball State Finals

The IHSAA Softball State Finals will be televised live on FOX Sports Indiana, the home of IHSAA championships, on Saturday, June 9. Coverage starts at 10:30 a.m. ET/9:30 CT.

For viewers outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area, a live stream will be available at IHSAAtv.org. For those within the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area, the stream will be available live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com. It will also be available at IHSAAtv.org on a delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecast.

All four games will also be televised nationally on FOX College Sports Central.

A schedule of live and tape delayed airings follows. Fans with questions about the telecasts can email Midwest@foxsports.net or Tweet @FSIndiana.

For channel numbers, click HERE.

2018 IHSAA Softball State Finals — Saturday, June 9

Local TV: FOX Sports Indiana (FSI)

National TV: FOX College Sports Central

Streaming: IHSAAtv.org (outside FSI footprint) or FOXSportsGO.com (inside FSI footprint)

LIVE SCHEDULE