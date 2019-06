FOX Sports Indiana to televise IHSAA Softball State Finals

The IHSAA Softball State Finals will be televised live on FOX Sports Indiana, the home of IHSAA championships, on Saturday, June 8. Coverage starts at 10:30 a.m. ET/9:30 CT.

The state finals will also be streamed live on FOXSportsGO.com to viewers within the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area. For viewers outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area, a live stream of Saturday night’s finals will be available at IHSAAtv.org. It will also be available at IHSAAtv.org on a delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecast.

A schedule of live and tape-delayed airings follows. Fans with questions about the telecasts can email Midwest@foxsports.net or tweet @FSIndiana.

Click HERE for a list of FOX Sports Indiana channel numbers.

2019 IHSAA Softball State Finals

Saturday, June 8

Regional TV: FOX Sports Indiana (FSI)

National TV: FOX College Sports Atlantic

Streaming: FOXSportsGO.com (inside FSI footprint) or IHSAAtv.org (outside FSI footprint)

LIVE SCHEDULE

Time Class Matchup 10:30 a.m. ET/9:30 CT Class A Indianapolis Lutheran vs. Pioneer 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 CT Class 2A Tecumseh vs. Bremen 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 CT Class 3A New Palestine vs. Yorktown 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 CT Class 4A Center Grove vs. Leo

REPLAY SCHEDULE