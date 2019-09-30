FOX Sports Indiana to televise 81 regular-season Pacers games

INDIANAPOLIS – FOX Sports Indiana will televise 81 Indiana Pacers regular-season games for the 2019-20 NBA season, starting with the home opener, Wednesday, Oct. 23, when the Pacers host Central Division rival Detroit in Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.

FOX Sports Indiana will also carry two preseason games when the Pacers travel to Mumbai, India, to play the Sacramento Kings in the NBA’s first-ever visit to India. Those games will be Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5, both starting at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The one game not aired by FOX Sports Indiana will be Feb. 27, when the Pacers host Portland. That game will be carried nationally by TNT.

Pacers games televised on FOX Sports Indiana will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app. Streaming on FOX Sports GO is available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, as well as at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the mobile app from the iTunes App Store, Roku App Store, Xbox One App Store and Windows App Store.

Chris Denari, in his 14th season as play-by-play announcer, and Quinn Buckner, in his 21st season as analyst, will call the action. Jeremiah Johnson will be the Pacers Live pregame and postgame show host as well as in-game sideline reporter. Former Pacers guard Eddie Gill serves as analyst on pregame and postgame shows.

