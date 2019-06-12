FOX Sports Indiana to televise 2019 IHSAA Baseball State Finals

The IHSAA Baseball State Finals will be televised live on FOX Sports Indiana, the home of IHSAA championships, on Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18.

The state finals will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com to viewers within the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area. For viewers outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area, a live stream of Saturday night’s finals will be available at IHSAAtv.org. It will also be available at IHSAAtv.org on a delayed basis following the conclusion of the telecast.

Fans with questions about the telecasts can email Midwest@foxsports.net or tweet @FSIndiana.

Click HERE for a list of FOX Sports Indiana channel numbers.

2019 IHSAA Baseball State Finals

Regional TV: FOX Sports Indiana (FSI)

National TV: FOX College Sports Atlantic

Streaming: FOXSportsGO.com (inside FSI footprint) or IHSAAtv.org (outside FSI footprint)