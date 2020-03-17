FOX Sports Indiana to re-air memorable Pacers games from past year
FOX Sports Indiana
It hasn’t even been a week yet and we miss sports as much as you do. So, we’re bringing some games back.
Until live sports return, we’ll replay Indiana Pacers games on FOX Sports Indiana, starting with great games from the past year. More games will be added in the coming weeks.
We hope these replays serve as a diversion, and remind us of the teams and moments that bring our community together.
Here’s the schedule so far:
|Day, Date
|Times (Eastern)
|Matchup
|Game Date
|Summary
|Wednesday, March 18
|7 p.m., 9 p.m.
|Cavaliers at Pacers
|Nov. 1, 2019
|Brogdon, Sabonis lead Pacers to first home win
|Friday, March 20
|7 p.m., 9 p.m.
|Bulls at Pacers
|Nov. 3, 2019
|Bitadze, Sampson start in Pacers’ third straight win
|Monday, March 23
|7 p.m., 9 p.m.
|Bulls at Pacers
|Jan. 29, 2020
|Oladipo drains 3 to force OT in triumphant return
|Wednesday, March 25
|7 p.m., 9 p.m.
|Hawks at Pacers
|Nov. 29, 2019
|Five players score 16-20 points in OT win
|Friday, March 27
|7 p.m., 9 p.m.
|Raptors at Pacers
|Dec. 23, 2019
|Pacers beat defending NBA champs in OT thriller
- Central
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- FOX Sports Indiana - Pacers
- FOX Sports Indiana - Programming
- Indiana Pacers
-