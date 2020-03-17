FOX Sports Indiana to re-air memorable Pacers games from past year

Victor Oladipo reacts after making a 3-pointer to force overtime in a Jan. 29 win over the Bulls -- the game in which he returned from a yearlong absence.
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

It hasn’t even been a week yet and we miss sports as much as you do. So, we’re bringing some games back.

Until live sports return, we’ll replay Indiana Pacers games on FOX Sports Indiana, starting with great games from the past year. More games will be added in the coming weeks.

We hope these replays serve as a diversion, and remind us of the teams and moments that bring our community together.

Here’s the schedule so far:

Day, Date Times (Eastern) Matchup Game Date Summary
Wednesday, March 18 7 p.m., 9 p.m. Cavaliers at Pacers Nov. 1, 2019 Brogdon, Sabonis lead Pacers to first home win
Friday, March 20 7 p.m., 9 p.m. Bulls at Pacers Nov. 3, 2019 Bitadze, Sampson start in Pacers’ third straight win
Monday, March 23 7 p.m., 9 p.m. Bulls at Pacers Jan. 29, 2020 Oladipo drains 3 to force OT in triumphant return
Wednesday, March 25 7 p.m., 9 p.m. Hawks at Pacers Nov. 29, 2019 Five players score 16-20 points in OT win
Friday, March 27 7 p.m., 9 p.m. Raptors at Pacers Dec. 23, 2019 Pacers beat defending NBA champs in OT thriller