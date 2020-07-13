FOX Sports Indiana to air all eight remaining Pacers regular-season games

The NBA restart features eight regular-season Indiana Pacers games before the playoffs, and FOX Sports Indiana will televise all eight, the team announced Monday.

Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner will call the games on television remotely from Indianapolis. The Pacers Live pregame and postgame shows will air before and after each game. Jeremiah Johnson and Eddie Gill will host, also remotely from Indianapolis. FOX Sports Indiana’s Pacers coverage will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGo.com.

Playoff plans will be announced at a later date. The remaining regular-season schedule (all times Eastern):