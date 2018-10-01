FOX Sports Indiana to air 78 regular-season Pacers games

INDIANAPOLIS – FOX Sports Indiana will televise 78 Indiana Pacers regular-season games for the 2018-19 NBA season, starting with the home opener, Wednesday, Oct. 17, when the Pacers host Memphis at 7 p.m. in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

FOX Sports Indiana will also carry two preseason games — at Memphis on Oct. 6 (8 p.m.) and at Cleveland on Oct. 8 (7 p.m.). FOX Sports Indiana will also air a 30-minute Pacers season preview special that premieres Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and re-airs through Opening Night.

Three of the four games not aired by FOX Sports Indiana will be on TNT (vs. Philadelphia, Jan. 17; vs. Minnesota, Feb. 28; at Milwaukee, March 7); the other will air on ABC (at Philadelphia, March 10). The Pacers’ other two preseason games will be carried by NBATV (Oct. 4 at Houston) and ESPN (Oct. 10 at Chicago).

Pacers games televised on FOX Sports Indiana will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports app. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store or visit FOXSportsGO.com.

Chris Denari, in his 13th season as play-by-play announcer, and Quinn Buckner, in his 20th season as analyst, will call the action. Jeremiah Johnson will be the Pacers Live pregame and postgame show host as well as in-game sideline reporter. Former Pacers guard Eddie Gill serves as analyst on pregame and postgame shows.

Click HERE to view the full Pacers television schedule.