FOX Sports Indiana receives all-time best nine Emmy nominations for Pacers telecasts

FOX Sports Indiana’s coverage of Indiana Pacers Basketball has received an all-time high nine Lower Great Lakes Emmy Award nominations. The Pacers on FOX Sports Indiana broadcast and production team is thoroughly represented in the nominations.

Winners will be announced June 15 in Cleveland.

2019 FOX Sports Indiana Emmy Nominations

Sports Event/Game – Live/Unedited

Indiana Pacers Basketball – Pacers vs. Celtics – Max Leinwand, Jamie Berns, Larry Mago, Bill Cochran

Sports-Program Series

Pacers Live Pregame: Game 3 vs. Cleveland –Kenneth Sothman, Jeremiah Johnson, Eddie Gill, Larry Mago, Bill Cochran

Sports Analyst/Sports Play-By-Play

Quinn Buckner – Indiana Pacers Basketball

Sports Analyst/Sports Play-By-Play

Chris Denari – Indiana Pacers Basketball

Director – Live Sports

Jamie Berns – Pacers vs. Celtics

Director – Live or Live to Tape

Jamie Berns – Pacers Live Pregame

Live Sports Producer

Max Leinwand – Pacers vs. Cavs Playoffs

Editor – Short Form

Chris Felt – Indiana Pacers Basketball

Editor – News/Sports

Chris Felt – Pacers Season Preview