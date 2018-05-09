FOX Sports Indiana is nominated for eight Emmy Awards

FOX Sports Indiana has received eight nominations for the 2018 Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards, an all-time high for the regional sports network.

FOX Sports Indiana’s coverage of Indiana Pacers basketball earned seven nominations. The network’s first telecast of the Monon Bell Classic college football game between Wabash and DePauw was also nominated.

A complete list of Lower Great Lakes Emmy nominees can be found here. Winners will be announced June 23 in Indianapolis.

2018 FOX Sports Indiana Emmy Nominations

Sports-Program Series

• Pacers Live Pregame (Opening Night) – Ken Sothman, Jeremiah Johnson, Eddie Gill

• Pacers Live Pregame (Honoring the ’90s Pacers) – Ken Sothman, Jeremiah Johnson, Chris Denari, Quinn Buckner

Sports Event/Game – Live/Unedited

• Monon Bell Classic — Bill Cochran, Larry Mago

• Spurs vs. Pacers – Max Leinwand, Jamie Berns

Director – Live or Live to Tape

• Pacers Live Pregame (Dec. 8) — Jamie Berns

Director – Sports

• Cavs vs. Pacers (Dec. 8) — Jamie Berns

Editor – News/Sports

• Pacers Edit Composition — Chris Felt

Live Sports Producer

• Cavs vs. Pacers (Dec. 8) — Max Leinwand