FOX Sports Indiana adds Pacers NBA 2K simulations to programming lineup

FOX Sports Indiana, the television home of the Pacers, will air NBA 2K simulations of postponed Pacers games from the 2019-20 season beginning Tuesday, April 7. The NBA 2K game simulations will be produced by the NBA and delivered to FOX Sports Indiana for television distribution.

Each NBA 2K simulation will pit the Pacers against their originally scheduled opponent from the remaining 2019-20 schedule. First up, the Pacers will take on the Heat, followed by contests against the Celtics, Magic, Spurs and Wizards.

FOX Sports Indiana will also continue to air encore presentations of Pacers wins from the 2019-20 season. Later in April, FOX Sports Indiana plans to add classic Pacers playoff contests to its schedule.

Upcoming Pacers programming on FOX Sports Indiana

Times Eastern; schedule subject to change