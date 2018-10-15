Football Tournament Kickoff Show debuts Sunday on FOX Sports Indiana

In advance of next week’s first-round games in the IHSAA Football State Tournament, the Tournament Kickoff Show debuts Sunday, Oct. 14, on FOX Sports Indiana.

Jeremiah Johnson and Greg Rakestraw host the hourlong program. They discuss the top teams, matchups and players with video highlights covering the six-week event.

First-round sectional games will be played around the state on Friday, Oct. 19, with tournament games continuing each weekend through the state championship games over Thanksgiving weekend in Indianapolis.

FOX Sports Indiana will also air replays of the show every day this week.

Air schedule

Sunday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT

Monday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, Oct. 18, 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT

Friday, Oct. 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT