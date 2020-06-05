Fewer than half of NFL coaching staffs are back at team facilities

More than half of the 32 NFL teams will not have coaching staffs at their facilities Friday even though the league has approved such returns where local governments allow them.

Clubs with coaches in place at their training complexes were Super Bowl champion Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Denver, Dallas, Jacksonville and Atlanta. While entire staffs had not yet returned in many cities, such head coaches as the Chiefs’ Andy Reid, the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, the Falcons’ Dan Quinn, the Broncos’ Vic Fangio and the Browns’ Kevin Stefanski were on hand.

After his team’s protest march against inequality and police brutality that went from the stadium to the steps of the local sheriff’s department in Jacksonville, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone went to his office, but no other coaches accompanied him.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien was holding discussions on when his staff would begin joining him at the team facility. New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and some of his assistants were at their team complex.

Most of the Bengals coaching staff returned to the facility today, including coach Zac Taylor. Some coaches were traveling back to Cincinnati.

“We’re a people business. Whether that’s employees, whether that’s the players, whether it’s the fans, whether it’s the community, everything we focus on is about people,” Mike Nikolaus, the Browns’ chief human resources officer, said on the team’s website.

“We’re working with University Hospitals, we’re working with what Gov. Mike DeWine is doing, what the public officials are recommending. We’re doing everything we can to have a clean, healthy, sanitized facility for people to come in and continue to work.”

NFL teams have been performing all offseason duties virtually since Commissioner Roger Goodell closed club facilities in late March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league is taking a slow approach to reopening those team buildings, with the latest step allowing coaching staffs to return. Only players currently rehabilitating injuries are allowed at the complexes.

Many clubs say they plan to have coaches in place next week.

Teams confirming their coaches won’t be in their facilities Friday are the Rams, Raiders, 49ers, Cardinals, Saints, Chargers, Titans, Dolphins, Jets, Giants, Eagles, Lions, Panthers, Vikings, Bears, Ravens, Buccaneers and Colts. The 49ers and Raiders are not allowed in their facilities in the Bay Area. And with the Raiders moving to Las Vegas, their complex in Henderson, Nevada, is not yet ready for them.

The Saints are working up protocols to allow coaches the choice of working from team offices or home depending on individual circumstances.

Tampa Bay’s coaches won’t return to the facility until the week of June 15. Several other teams indicated their staffs might not work from their complexes until July.

“You’ve heard the words ‘it’s fluid’ a thousand times throughout this, but it’s fluid,” Nikolaus said. “You’re getting new information every day, so being able to adapt and being ready for Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, having that playbook ready so when we start getting that new information, we’re ready to adapt to that.”