Father of Purdue freshman hoopster Newman dies from coronavirus
AP
Purdue says the father of freshman men’s basketball player Brandon Newman has died of complications from the coronavirus.
Chicago police say 59-year-old Officer Ronald Newman died early Friday. He was a decorated officer, with 137 awards in his 19 years on the force. Newman spent the bulk of his career in the department’s 4th District on the city’s South Side.
In a statement, Purdue said athletic department officials were “deeply saddened” by the death and have reached out to the Newman family.