EDDIE GILL

INDIANA PACERS PREGAME AND POSTGAME ANALYST

Former Indiana Pacers guard Eddie Gill is the analyst on the Pacers Live pregame and postgame shows on FOX Sports Indiana. Gill joined the network’s Pacers television team for the 2016-17 NBA season.

Gill is the owner of All Out Training, LLC which focuses on youth basketball skill development. He also serves as a financial adviser.

Gill spent seven seasons in the NBA, including two with the Pacers (2004-06). He also played for the New Jersey Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Sonics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Gill is a Weber State University alumnus.

You can follow Eddie on Twitter at @Eddie_Gill4.