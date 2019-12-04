Green’s 30-point night highlights Indiana’s 80-64 victory over Florida State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Devonte Green scored a career-high 30 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15, leading undefeated Indiana past No. 17 Florida State 80-64 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night.

Indiana is 8-0 for the first time since 2012-13 and has beaten three straight ranked opponents under coach Archie Miller. The previous two came last season.

Trent Forrest had 13 points as the Seminoles’ seven-game winning streak ended. M.J. Walker and Devin Vassell each scored 10 for Florida State (7-2), which is 0-5 all-time against the Hoosiers.

Indiana, which led by 15 in the first half, spent most of the second period fending off Florida State. But the Hoosiers finally took control during a late sequence when Jackson-Davis and Justin Smith each made three of four free throws and Green scored on a driving layup and 17-foot jumper. Damezi Anderson completed the 13-2 run with a 3-pointer from the corner. When it ended, the Hoosiers led 72-58 with 3:31 to go and the Seminoles never seriously challenged again.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles are masters of winning ugly. But they were dreadful in the first half, getting outrebounded 17-10, going 2 of 8 on 3s and committing six turnovers. It was simply too big of a hole for Florida State to dig out of.

Indiana: At times, the Hoosiers looked downright impressive. At others, they looked as though they were still trying to find their way against the best opponent they’ve faced this season. But this was a good win and should give them momentum heading into the weekend.

STAT SHEET

Florida State: The Seminoles were outrebounded 35-25 and outscored in bench points 33-20. … Florida State came up with eight steals but was 7 of 19 on 3s. … The Seminoles hadn’t given up more than 74 points in their previous eight games this season.

Indiana: Jackson-Davis also had eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals. … Smith finished with 14 points and five rebounds. … Green was 10 of 15 from the field and 5 of 7 on 3s. … Indiana went 7 of 15 on 3s and had 18 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Florida State resumes ACC play Sunday at home against Clemson.

The Hoosiers open Big Ten play Saturday at Wisconsin.