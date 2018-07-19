DEBBIE ANTONELLI

INDIANA FEVER ANALYST

Debbie Antonelli serves as analyst for Indiana Fever telecasts on FOX Sports Indiana. A nationally renowned expert on the collegiate and pro game, Antonelli calls more than 80 college basketball games a season.

Entering her 30th year in sports broadcasting, Antonelli covers college basketball for FOX Sports, ESPN, CBS, Raycom and Westwood One. She has broadcast in the WNBA since its inception in 1996, including the last 21 years with the Indiana Fever and the Charlotte Sting.

Antonelli also spent eight years in college athletics as the director of marketing at the University of Kentucky and Ohio State.

You can follow Debbie on Twitter at @debbieantonelli.