Colts re-sign RB Tion Green to provide backfield depth

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts re-signed running back Tion Green after putting Josh Ferguson on the waived-injured list.

It’s the latest move by the Colts to reinforce a backfield plagued by injuries.

Green joined the roster last week after injuries to Marlon Mack and Robert Turbin left the Colts with only three healthy backs on the roster. He was waived Friday after Ferguson returned from an injury.

But Ferguson left Monday night’s game against Baltimore in the first half with an injured groin and did not return.

So the Colts brought back Green on Wednesday.

Ferguson will go on injured reserve if he clears waivers. He’s played the last two seasons in Indy.