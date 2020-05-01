Classic Pacers playoff games to air on FOX Sports Indiana

FOX Sports Indiana will re-air classic Pacers playoff games beginning next week.

The Pacers Classics schedule starts with the team’s victories over the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2000 NBA Finals, followed by three wins vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers from their memorable 2018 Eastern Conference First Round series.

FOX Sports Indiana’s re-airs feature the original playoff telecast. The 2000 NBA Finals were originally broadcast by NBC. In 2018, Game 1 at Cleveland aired on ABC. Games 3 and 6 were televised by FOX Sports Indiana, with Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner on the call.

Pacers Classics on FOX Sports Indiana

Times Eastern; schedule subject to change