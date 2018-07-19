CHRIS DENARI

INDIANA PACERS PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER

Chris Denari is entering his 13th season (2018-19) as the Indiana Pacers’ television play-by-play announcer. Denari has been involved in broadcasting sports in Indianapolis for more than 25 years. He was named the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association 2003 Broadcaster of the Year, and in April 2016 he was named to the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame.

Denari joined FOX Sports Indiana’s Pacers television team in 2006-07. He also served as the radio and television play-by-play announcer for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever through 2017. Previously, he was the sports director at WXIN-TV FOX 59 in Indianapolis and spent 17 years as the radio play-by-play voice of Butler University basketball.

He is a member of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and also handles play-by-play duties for the Big Ten Network. Previously, he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts Radio Network and television play-by-play voice for the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s state championship events.

A 1979 graduate of Westfield (Ind.) High School, he played basketball for his father, Bob. He graduated from Wabash College in 1983 and was a member of the Little Giants’ 1982 NCAA Division III national championship basketball team. Denari was inducted with his teammates into the Wabash College Athletic Hall of Fame.

Denari has served on the Board of Directors for Special Olympics Indiana and the Methodist Sports Medicine Foundation and is a spokesman and volunteer for the Hamilton County Humane Society. He is active as a speaker and emcee for various organizations and events in central Indiana. In 2009, he was named to the inaugural class of the Westfield High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.

Denari and his wife, Terry, live in Carmel, Ind., and are the proud parents of sons Evan, Wilson and Max.

You can follow Chris on Twitter at @ChrisDenari.