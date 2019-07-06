Goodbye, Thad: Young signs with Bulls after three seasons in Indiana

The Chicago Bulls have signed forward Thaddeus Young to a $41 million, three-year contract, bringing an official end to his three-season tenure with the Indiana Pacers.

The 31-year-old Young has averaged 13.4 points and 6 rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Minnesota, Brooklyn and Indiana. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pacers last season.

Young figures to be in a backup role with Otto Porter Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. starting in the frontcourt for Chicago. The Bulls missed the playoffs for the third time in four years and finished with one of the worst records in franchise history at 22-60 last season.