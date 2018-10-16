Butler Basketball Season Preview Show to air on FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Midwest

The Butler Basketball Season Preview Show, highlighting the upcoming 2018-19 season, will air on FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Midwest over the next two weeks. The show premieres Friday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Indiana, leading into the Indiana Pacers’ game at Milwaukee.

The show will air another 19 times over the next few weeks on FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Midwest and FOX College Sports.

Mark Minner and Nick Gardner, the team’s radio play-by-play announcer and analyst, serve as hosts. Head coach LaVall Jordan sits down for a one-on-one interview with Minner on the show, which also features standout guard Kamar Baldwin, Minner and Gardner breaking down the upcoming season, a one-on-one interview with Butler women’s basketball coach Kurt Godlevske and additional content.

The Bulldogs open the 2018-19 season with an Oct. 28 exhibition against Tiffin at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The regular-season opener is Nov. 10 against Miami (Ohio) in Indianapolis.

Show airings through Oct. 26 (times Eastern)

Check local listings for additional airings

FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Midwest

Friday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.

FOX College Sports

Saturday, Oct. 20, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m.