Mallory, Hoosiers’ all-time winningest football coach, dies at 83

Bill Mallory, the winningest football coach in Indiana history who also led three other schools to bowl games, has died from a brain injury suffered in a recent fall. He was 83.

Indiana announced Mallory’s death, a day after his son, Indiana State coach Curt Mallory, posted on Twitter his father was in hospice care following emergency brain surgery earlier in the week.

Mallory went 69-77-3 and took Indiana to six bowls from 1984-96. Indiana has played in only 11 bowl games in its history. Mallory’s blunt assessments and earthy phrases made him a favorite around Bloomington, Indiana, where he was a perfect complement to basketball coach Bob Knight.

In 1987, Mallory became the first person to win the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year award in consecutive years. Mallory was 168-129-4 overall as a head coach with stops at Miami (Ohio), his alma mater, Colorado and Northern Illinois.