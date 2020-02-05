Basketball Day Indiana 2020 set for this Saturday

What: The fourth annual Basketball Day Indiana takes place this Saturday, Feb. 8. This celebration of Indiana’s game will originate from historic Memorial Gymnasium in Kokomo and Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and include 27 consecutive hours of Basketball Day TV programming.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8

Who: All basketball fans are encouraged to celebrate the sport.

High schools: Kokomo, Tipton, Northwestern, Peru, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Westfield, Fishers.

Pro: Pacers and Fever.

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Kokomo and Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. On the air: on FOX Sports Indiana and the FOX Sports GO app.

How: Basketball fans can participate by attending games, watching on FOX Sports Indiana and posting on social media with #BasketballDayIndiana. High schools throughout the state will receive Basketball Day Indiana banners.

Schedule:

About Basketball Day Indiana: Basketball Day Indiana is an annual celebration of the state’s unmatched connection to the sport. It showcases basketball at all levels with events and a full day of television programming that includes live games, interviews and features chronicling the impact of the sport in the state. Basketball Day Indiana is produced by FOX Sports Indiana, the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and IHSAA, and presented by Ascension St. Vincent.

Basketball Day Indiana 2020 highlights

• Kokomo will host Basketball Day Indiana at historic Memorial Gymnasium

Four high school games will be played at Memorial Gymnasium in Kokomo and will be televised live on FOX Sports Indiana. Kokomo is the first ever designated host city for Basketball Day.

• Two Pacers home games

The Pacers host Toronto on Friday and New Orleans on Saturday.

• 27 hours of Basketball Day programming

FOX Sports Indiana will show 27 consecutive hours of Indiana basketball programming, starting with Pacers pregame Friday night.

• Special recognition at the Pacers Hickory Night

The Pacers will recognize Indiana University and Purdue University coaching legends Bob Knight and Gene Keady in a special Hickory Night halftime ceremony on Feb. 8.

• Every IHSAA varsity game statewide to be part of Basketball Day

The 237 high schools hosting home games this weekend will receive a Basketball Day flag. The schools will join the celebration by posting photos to social media with the hashtag #BasketballDayIndiana.

• Coverage of the IHSAA Girls Tournament

FOX Sports Indiana will provide reports on IHSAA girls sectional tournament games. And the Sectional 7 Final, from Logansport, will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO and IHSAAtv.org.

• Cutting edge tech

FOX Sports Indiana will bring 21st-century TV production technology to 70-year-old Memorial Gymnasium. Its 14 cameras will include above-the-rim robotic cams and a Jib. The network will also build a host desk with a video wall in the corner of Memorial Gym. FOX Sports Indiana’s production truck will arrive Thursday to begin setup.

• National TV

The Basketball Day Live pregame show and the Tipton-Kokomo and Northwestern-Peru games will be shown live nationally on FOX College Sports. All Basketball Day daytime programming will be streamed nationally on FOX Sports GO.

• Police vs. Fire game

Kokomo police officers and firefighters will play an exhibition game at 6 p.m. Friday at Memorial Gym. Highlights will be shown Friday on FOX Sports Indiana.