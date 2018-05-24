Another day, another Oladipo honor: All-NBA third team

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo keeps racking up the awards.

Wednesday, it was the NBA All-Defensive first team. Thursday, it is the 2017-18 All-NBA third team.

Oladipo, a first-time NBA All-Star in February, averaged 23.1 points (10th in the league), 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and a league-high 2.4 steals per game in his first season with the Pacers.

He led Indiana to a 48-34 record and a No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs in Game 7 by Cleveland.

Oladipo is the fifth Pacers player to be named to the All-NBA Team., joining Reggie Miller (three times), Jermaine O’Neal (three), Paul George (three) and Ron Artest (one).

Oladipo also is one of three finalists for the NBA’s Most Improved Award, which will be announced June 25.