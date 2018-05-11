All 2018 Indiana Fever games to be broadcast, including six on FOX Sports Indiana

Every 2018 Indiana Fever game will be broadcast live, either online or on television, with FOX Sports Indiana televising six of the team’s 34 games.

Fever fans will have live video options for every game in the club’s 19th WNBA season, including 11 live television broadcasts on FOX Sports Indiana and MyINDY-TV 23. Two games will air on Twitter and additional games will be shown on NBATV.

Live television offerings accent a full season of streaming coverage on WNBA League Pass and Twitter. WNBA League Pass provides worldwide access to webcasts of all WNBA games on the team’s official website, FeverBasketball.com.

Pat Boylan, a reporter on FOX Sports Indiana telecasts of the Indiana Pacers, will take over play-by-play duties on all Fever games on FOX Sports Indiana and MyINDY-TV 23. He replaces longtime Fever TV/radio announcer Chris Denari on FSI telecasts. Boylan will be joined by nationally acclaimed analyst Debbie Antonelli in games aired by FSI and by former Fever legend Tamika Catchings in games on MyINDY-TV 23.

Since the Fever’s inaugural season in 2000, Denari called virtually every Fever radio and TV broadcast until Boylan began calling webcasts and MyIndy-TV 23 telecasts in 2015. The TV voice of the Pacers the past 12 seasons, Denari has unofficially called 569 Indiana Fever games over radio, TV and WNBA League Pass.

“I am very proud of my 18-year association with the Indiana Fever,” Denari said. “To be with a franchise from the beginning and see it win a WNBA title is one of the highlights of my broadcasting career. I was hired to do the play-by-play on radio, and they added the TV responsibilities right before the first season started. It’s a big reason why I am currently in my role with the Pacers. It is the right time to pass the baton to Pat so that he can be the full-time play-by-play voice of the Fever.”

Boylan echoed Denari’s sentiment.

“It’s an honor to take the baton from someone as talented and as accomplished as Chris,” Boylan said. “I’m extremely eager to get the 2018 season started.”

The Fever’s partnership with FOX Sports Indiana is entering its 19th straight season. Coverage tips off with a pair of games in June and features four August bouts down the stretch as the Fever aim for their 14th WNBA playoff appearance.

A live webcast of every game is available via WNBA League Pass, except during national broadcast windows, which then are streamed on ESPN3.com. Games televised on FOX Sports Indiana are also streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com to FSI subscribers. WNBA League Pass webcasts during games televised on FSI are not available in local market areas due to blackout restrictions.

Fever broadcast schedule on FOX Sports Indiana