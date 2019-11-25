Johnson scores 36 points for Mad Ants before recall by Pacers

With some much-needed floor time under his belt, Alize Johnson was recalled from Fort Wayne by the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

The Pacers assigned Johnson, the second-year forward, to their NBA G League affiliate so he could play a game with the Mad Ants. He scored a team-high 36 points and grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds in Fort Wayne’s 121-113 victory over the Windy City Bulls on Sunday.

Johnson, 23, is averaging 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds over five games with the Pacers this season.