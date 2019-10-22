2019-20 Pacers season opener on FOX Sports Indiana

FOX Sports Indiana begins its 24th season as the television home of Indiana Pacers basketball Wednesday night with extended coverage of the season opener.

Coverage plans include:

• An extended one-hour Pacers Live pregame, starting at 6 p.m. ET. Jeremiah Johnson and Eddie Gill host from FOX Sports Indiana’s set in the entry pavilion of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The show includes an interview with Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan.

• Live coverage of the opening night ceremonies and introductions.

• The Pacers taking on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m., with Chris Denari (14th season) and Quinn Buckner (21st season) on the call.

• A live interview with Victor Oladipo, scheduled for the second quarter.

The Pacers’ season opener is the first of 81 regular-season games scheduled to air on FOX Sports Indiana.