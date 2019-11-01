The Latest: Storm the Court scores day’s biggest upset
AP
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita (all times local):
4:25 p.m.
Storm the Court scored the day’s biggest upset at the Breeders’ Cup, winning the $2 million Juvenile by a neck at 45-1 odds.
Ridden by Flavien Prat, Storm the Court paid $93.80 to win. That puts the 2-year-old colt into the conversation as a favorite for next year’s Kentucky Derby.
Anneau d’Or finished second and Wrecking Crew was third.
Trained by Peter Eurton, Storm the Court ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.93.
Dennis’ Moment stumbled out of the starting gate and trailed the field early. The 4-5 favorite ended up last.
Trainer Bob Baffert’s entry, Eight Rings, finished sixth.
European horses were shut out Friday in five Cup races featuring 2-year-olds.
