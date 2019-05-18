The Latest: Infield crowd sparse hours before the Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on the Preakness (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Kentucky Derby winner Country House isn’t in the Preakness, but there are plenty of reminders of him on race day at Pimlico.

Country House Derby winner T-shirts are still full price at $25 in souvenir stands despite a cough leading to the horse being removed from consideration for the Preakness days after his big victory. Trainer Bill Mott told The Associated Press by phone that Country House was back at the barn this week at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. He was checked out at an equine hospital but won’t run in the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 8.

A half-sister of Country House, 4-year-old filly Mitchell Road, romped to a 2¼-length victory in the $150,000 Gallorette Stakes on the Preakness undercard. Mitchell Road, like Country House, is trained by Mott and owned by Maury Shields and Guinness McFadden.

It’s the first time since 1996 the Preakness will be run without the Kentucky Derby winner.

