The Latest: Infield crowd sparse hours before the Preakness

<p> Market King heads back to the barn after a light workout as the field is prepared for the running of the 144th Preakness horse race at Pimlico race track in Baltimore, Md., Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) </p>

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on the Preakness (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Kentucky Derby winner Country House isn’t in the Preakness, but there are plenty of reminders of him on race day at Pimlico.

Country House Derby winner T-shirts are still full price at $25 in souvenir stands despite a cough leading to the horse being removed from consideration for the Preakness days after his big victory. Trainer Bill Mott told The Associated Press by phone that Country House was back at the barn this week at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. He was checked out at an equine hospital but won’t run in the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 8.

A half-sister of Country House, 4-year-old filly Mitchell Road, romped to a 2¼-length victory in the $150,000 Gallorette Stakes on the Preakness undercard. Mitchell Road, like Country House, is trained by Mott and owned by Maury Shields and Guinness McFadden.

It’s the first time since 1996 the Preakness will be run without the Kentucky Derby winner.

