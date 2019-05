The Latest: Infield crowd sparse hours before the Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on the Preakness (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The music is blaring, the beer is flowing and the crowd in the infield at Pimlico Race Course for the Preakness is … smaller than usual.

Maybe it’s the $89 price tag for tickets, and in some cases, an additional $30 charge. It could be for the first time since 1996 there is no Kentucky Derby winner in the Preakness and thus no chance for a Triple Crown.

It’s certainly not the weather. Those who have assembled more than six hours before the big race are enjoying 72 degree temperatures under a cloudy sky.

It has been a decade since fans could bring their own beer into the infield. Now it costs 20 bucks for a decent-sized mug with unlimited refills.

For the first time in years, it’s an easy walk around the infield. Despite the many tents in place, there’s still plenty of room to set up blankets.

There are countless concession stands — and nearly as many vendors as patrons. As far as seeing an actual horse, the best shot for fans to an opening near the fence at the far turn.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!