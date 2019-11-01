The Latest: Four Wheel Drive captures Juvenile Turf Sprint

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

The Breeders’ Cup got off to a formful start as 3-2 favorite Four Wheel Drive captured the $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. guided the son of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah right to the front in the five-furlong race Friday. They were in control throughout, holding off a late run by Chimney Rock by three-quarters of a length with Another Miracle third.

Four Wheel Drive improved to 3-for-3. He paid $5 to win as one of three runners in the race for trainer Wesley Ward. Kimari was fourth and Cambria finished ninth for Ward.

The time was 55.66 seconds over the firm course

