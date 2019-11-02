The Latest: Favorite Bricks and Mortar wins $4 million Turf

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Bricks and Mortar has won the $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf to complete a perfect season and move solidly into contention for Horse of the Year honors.

Bottled up in traffic for most of the race, Bricks and Mortar shook loose at the top of the stretch to launch a relentless rally down the center of the track. He beat 50-1 shot United by a head.

Bricks and Mortar is 6 for 6 this season and has won seven straight dating to last year.

The victory was the third in this Breeders’ Cup for trainer Chad Brown and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. Brown tied Bob Baffert for second in Cup wins with 15, five behind all-time leader D. Wayne Lukas.

Bricks and Mortar paid $4 to win as the even-money favorite. The time was 2:24.73 for 1½ miles.

Ireland-bred Anthony Van Dyck was third.

