The Latest: Rain, heavy overcast skies at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on Saturday’s 145th running of the Kentucky Derby (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Country House’s stunning victory in the Kentucky Derby paid off big as a 65-1 long shot.

The chestnut colt with Flavien Prat aboard paid $132.40, $56.60 and $24.60. The $132.40 to win was the second-highest payout in Derby history.

Code of Honor returned $15.20 and $9.80 for second while Tacitus paid $5.60 for third.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the race by 1¾ lengths with a time of 2:03.93 over 1¼ miles. But both the margin and time were wiped out by his disqualification.

Country House’s victory was only the second in seven career starts. His first win came by 3½ lengths at 1 1/16 mile on Jan. 17 at Gulfstream Park.

