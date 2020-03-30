One Thing to Watch: Secretariat wins the Triple Crown

With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, what better time to take a look back at some iconic sports moments? Each day, we’ll deliver One Thing to Watch.

On this day 50 years ago, one of the greatest athletes to ever grace the earth was born – presumably, in a stable.

Secretariat Slideshow: A commemoration of the life and legacy of Secretariat.

View the slideshow → https://t.co/j65FEk6E4h#Secretariat #SecretariatBirthday pic.twitter.com/74kniA5kwj Article continues below ... — BloodHorse (@BloodHorse) March 30, 2020

American Thoroughbred racehorse Secretariat is often regarded as the greatest racehorse to have ever lived. He won the illustrious Triple Crown in 1973, becoming the first racehorse to accomplish the feat in 25 years.

Prior to Secretariat winning the Triple Crown, it was somewhat of a common feat. Omaha did it in 1935, War Admiral in 1937, Whirlaway in 1941, Count Fleet in 1943, Assault in 1946 and Citation in 1948.

Citation was the last horse to win the Triple Crown before Secretariat did it 2.5 decades later.

Secretariat first… Daylight second. 👑 He was born #OnThisDay 50 years ago. pic.twitter.com/18RrqAcbWQ — World Horse Racing (@WHR) March 30, 2020

The Triple Crown consists of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

To this day, Secretariat holds the record for fastest time at all three races.

On May 5, 1973, he won the Kentucky Derby by 2.5 lengths, with a time of 1:59.40.

Two weeks later, on May 19, 1973, he won the Preakness Stakes by 2.5 lengths, with a time of 1:53.

At the 98th #Preakness Stakes in 1973, Secretariat's move from last to first on the first turn is what legends are made of. #TBT pic.twitter.com/8dwSQOfqcg — Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 11, 2017

Finally, on June 9, 1973, Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes – the longest of the three Triple Crown races – by an incredible 31 lengths, with a time of 2:24.

Happy 50th birthday to the legend 🎉 The one, the only, Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/fAPkinbdy5 — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) March 30, 2020

After Secretariat’s Triple Crown win, the feat was accomplished by Seattle Slew in 1975 and Affirmed in 1978.

No racehorse won the Triple Crown for the next 25 years. In 2015, American Pharoah broke through, followed by Justify in 2018.

