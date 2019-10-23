McKinzie, Code of Honor top Classic field for Breeders’ Cup

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — McKinzie heads a field of 11 horses, including mare Elate against males, for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with trainer Bob Baffert going for a fourth victory in the $6 million race that includes Preakness winner War of Will. The Classic won’t have Kentucky Derby winner Country House or Belmont winner Sir Winston.

The Classic outcome could influence Horse of the Year, which it’s done 13 times before when the winner has gone on to earn year-end honors. The 1 ¼-mile race pits West Coast star McKinzie and Code of Honor, the East’s top horse who finished second in the Kentucky Derby.

The Classic field is among a total of 187 horses pre-entered Wednesday for the $30 million, 14-race world championships at Santa Anita on Nov. 1-2.

A total of 47 foreign horses were pre-entered, including a leading 17 by Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien.

