Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens joins Fox Sports as analyst

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens is joining Fox Sports and the New York Racing Association’s live shows as a racing analyst.

He retired from riding in November because of a back injury. Stevens won nine Triple Crown races and 11 Breeders’ Cup races during his career. He turns 56 in March.

Stevens has previously done racing analysis for NBC and other networks. He appeared in the movie “Seabiscuit” and the HBO racing series “Luck.”

He will make his Fox debut in the spring.

Fox Sports and NYRA also announced Thursday that host Laffit Pincay III and handicapper Jonathon Kinchen will join the network’s team.

This year, Fox Sports plans to televise 500 hours of NYRA events, including coverage of nearly every race day at Belmont and Saratoga. The schedule will expand to over 600 hours next year.

