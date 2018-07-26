Good Magic is the favorite for the Haskell Invitational

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) Good Magic, the Kentucky Derby runner-up who was fourth in the Preakness, has been made the favorite for the $1 million betfair.com Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park.

A field of seven was entered Thursday for the 1 1/8-mile race Sunday.

Good Magic, who drew the No. 6 post position with jockey Jose Ortiz, was made the 6-5 favorite.

Good Magic pushed Triple Crown winner Justify for the lead in the Preakness before fading to fourth, a length behind the winner. The colt has not raced since the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Preakness runner-up Bravazo was made the 3-1 second choice after drawing the No. 5 post. Luis Saez is listed to ride for trainer D. Wayne Lukas. The Calumet Farm’s homebred is the only horse other than Justify to race in all three legs of the Triple Crown, finishing sixth in both the Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Two other colts renewing a rivalry are Lone Sailor and Core Beliefs. Core Beliefs edged Lone Sailor by a nose in the Ohio Derby.

The Haskell field from the rail out with jockeys and odds is: Lone Sailor, Joe Bravo, 5-1; Navy Commander, Angel Arroyo, 12-1; Roaming Union, Albin Jimenez, 10-1; Core Beliefs, Flavien Prat, 4-1; Bravazo, Saez, 3-1; Good Magic, Ortiz, 6-5 and Golden Brown, Jairo Rendon, 15-1.

”There will be a good pace in this race,” said Chad Brown, who trains Good Magic. ”I don’t want to be on the lead and on the rail and this horse won’t be. Hopefully, he breaks cleanly and gets into a good forward position and then goes on from there.”

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!