BC-RAC–Triple Crown Margins

The margins by which the 13 Triple Crown champions won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes:

Year Horse KPB

1919 Sir Barton 545

Article continues below ...

1930 Gallant Fox 2}3

1935 Omaha 1 61

1937 War Admiral 1}hd3

1941 Whirlaway 85 2

1943 Count Fleet 3825

1946 Assault 8nk3

1948 Citation 3 5 8

1973 Secretariat 2 2 31

1977 Seattle Slew 1}1 4

1978 Affirmed 1 nkhd

2015 American Pharoah 175

2018 Justify 2 1}

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!