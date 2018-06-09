BC-RAC–Triple Crown Margins
The margins by which the 13 Triple Crown champions won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes:
Year Horse KPB
1919 Sir Barton 545
1930 Gallant Fox 2}3
1935 Omaha 1 61
1937 War Admiral 1}hd3
1941 Whirlaway 85 2
1943 Count Fleet 3825
1946 Assault 8nk3
1948 Citation 3 5 8
1973 Secretariat 2 2 31
1977 Seattle Slew 1}1 4
1978 Affirmed 1 nkhd
2015 American Pharoah 175
2018 Justify 2 1}
