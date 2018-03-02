Aqueduct calls off racing as nor’easter hits New York

NEW YORK (AP) Aqueduct has canceled its racing card because of rain and high wind from a nor’easter pounding the area.

The New York Racing Association made the announcement Friday. The National Weather Service says winds are expected to increase drastically during the day, peaking in the afternoon at 50 mph to 60 mph.

Aqueduct is staying open Friday for simulcasting and online wagering. Live racing is to resume on Saturday.

