‘3-horse spill’ hospitalizes jockeys, 2 horses euthanized

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a “three-horse spill” during a race in Maryland sent three jockeys to the hospital and led to two horses being euthanized.

An Anne Arundel County Fire Department release says none of the jockeys injured Friday at the Laurel Park racetrack are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

News outlets report the crash happened during a race for 3-year-old fillies. Tuffy’s Way threw off jockey Trevor McCarthy, causing Lucky Dilly and jockey Horacio Karamanos to trip. Jomar Torres was flipped head over heels as his horse, Kimberly B., collided with Tuffy’s Way as the latter horse got up.

Both Tuffy’s Way and Kimberly B. were euthanized on the track.

McCarthy and Torres were taken off the track by stretcher. Karamanos was on his feet afterward, but was later hospitalized.

